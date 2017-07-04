Boil water alert issued for local system

Pope-Courtland Water Association-North on June 29 issued a Boil-Water Alert for customers who receive their drinking water from their water supply located in Panola County. This affects 90 customers from the railroad tracks to Main Street, Courtney Village and Herron Street who are served by the Pope-Courtland W/A-North water supply in Panola county. The Pope area is not affected by the boil water notice.

Water system officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health of a pressure loss due to one or more line breaks. When a distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can siphon back into the water. Public health officials consider any system that loses pressure contaminated until tests prove otherwise. Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.