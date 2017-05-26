Morgan to play in All-Star game

CLINTON – The 16th Annual MAC All-Star Girls Fast Pitch Softball Games will be held on Friday, June 2, 2017, and Saturday, June 3, 2017, at the Community Bank Park on the Jones Junior College campus at 900 South Court Street in Ellisville.

Chloe Morgan of the South Panola fastpitch softball team will be playing.

Tickets for the games are $5.00 per person for general admission seating. Armbands good for admission for both days will be on sale Friday.

The following is the game day schedule:

Friday, June 2, 2017 @ 5:00 PM

Game One, Fast Pitch, Class 1A/2A/3A;

6:45 PM (approximately)

Introduction of All-Star Players from each team

7:00 PM

Game One, Fast Pitch, Class 4A/5A/6A

Saturday, June 3, 2017 @ 10:00 AM

Game Two Fast Pitch Class 1A/2A/3A

12:00 NOON

Game Two, Fast Pitch 4A/5A/6A game.

The Class 1A/2A/3A North squad will be coached by Jessica Taylor of Booneville and her assistant coaches Haley Knepp and Molly Lambert. The South 1A/2A/3A team will be guided by Jacob Casey of Union with his assistant coach Bayle Green. The North Class 4A/5A/6A team will be led by head coach Phyllis Hicks of DeSoto Central with her assistant David Smock. The South 4A/5A/6A team will be coached by Donna Swilley of St. Martin with her assistant coaches Bree Desporte and Michael SantaCruz.

The All-Star fast pitch softball games feature a North versus South format in two-game series per classifications since a format change in 2006. Inclement weather reduced the 2016 series to one game each for the classifications.

In the 2016 Class 1A/2A/3A series, the South beat the North 10-5 for the second straight year to increase their overall series lead to 5-3-3. In the Class 4A/5A/6A series, the South defeated the North 7-1 in a game shortened to 5 innings to gain the series lead at 4-3-4. All-Star rosters are also included with this release.

For more information, contact the MAC at (601) 924-3020 or online at www.mscoaches.com.