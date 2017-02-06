Enter your child in The Panolian’s Valentine Coloring Contest. First place winners and runner-ups from each age group will receive a Valentine Goody Basket and Certificate, plus have their pictures appear in The Panolian. The coloring contest entry form can be found in The Panolian or ADvantage until Friday, February 10.

Contest Rules

Two age groups: ages 2-5 and 6-10. Crayons or colored pencils only. Limit 1 entry per child. Must be received in our office no later than noon, Friday, February 10.

Colored pictures will be placed in our office windows for display.

Winners will be notified by Friday, February 10.