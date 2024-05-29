Panola County Jail Log Published 3:26 pm Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Panola County Jail Log

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a

person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken

to, and processed at, the facility.

May 20

Denise Lachelle Strong, 206 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, felony contributing to the delinquency of a

minor.

May 21

Jonathan D. Cosby, 2114 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, arrested on a bench warrant.

Quendravious D. Taylor, 311 Willie St., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Jameshia S. Jackson, 121 Johnnie Long Rd., Como, charged with contempt of court.

Seunnchi Bickham-Tillman, 112 Cherry Hill Circle, Brandon, charged with DUI, failure to comply,

and two counts of child endangerment.

May 22

Jenni Marie Winters, 28550 Hwy. 32, Oakland, charged with child neglect.

Jason Chontel Morgan, 1723 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with grand larceny.

Jennifer Dianna Sena, 128 Forest Dr. S., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

May 23

Jessica Lynn Bailey, 3570 Bell Rd., Courtland, charged with simple assault.

Coriana Renise King, 24 Private Road 3151A, Oxford, charged with contempt of court.

Jonathan Aaron Carpenter, 31 CR 395, Water Valley, charged with DUI.

Jesus Alberto Pena, 113 Cottage Trail Rd., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness and

malicious mischief.

Daryl Lamar Watson, 275 Levee St., Crenshaw, charged with simple assault and petit larceny.

May 24

Anfrany Dante Jones, 626 Crawford Rd., Lambert, charged with driving while license

suspended.

May 25

Bradley Scott Wilkins, 105A Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with false pretenses.

Joseph Ronald Sarich, 409 Wilson St., Como, charged with public drunkenness.

Jessica Dawn Turner, 607 McDade St., Crenshaw, charged with public drunkenness, disorderly

conduct/failure to comply, resisting arrest, and simple assault on a law enforcement officer.

Michael Lee Taylor, 357 Greg Taylor Rd., Courtland, charged with simple assault and

disturbance of the peace.

Maro Marvell Farmer, 308 Juanita St., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Daniel Cooper Bradley, 4137 Hwy. 349, Potts Camp, charged with BUI.

Janice Dinae Jones, 109 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with burglary, petit larceny, and

possession with intent to deliver.

May 26

Nicholas Francisco Santiago, 1351 Riverwood Dr., Jackson, charged with DUI, reckless driving,

failure to keep proper lane, no drivers license, and no insurance.

Rodney Derrell Fondren, 303 Wood Street Ext., Batesville, charged with DUI (other), speeding,

and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Tyrese Lakedrick Holmes, 539 Boliver St., Clarksdale, charged with DUI (other).

Catera Janae Jackson, 2449 Gravel Springs Rd., Senatobia, charged with DUI (other).

Austin Michael Carter, 3807 Maid Marion Lane, Memphis, charged with BUI.

William Kendall Mullins, 598 Clive Rd., Sardis, charged with BUI.