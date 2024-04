Big Check for Sardis Published 7:58 pm Tuesday, April 23, 2024

The Town of Sardis was the recipient of $750,000 through a federal community projects special appropriation on Tuesday in Greenwood. Rep. Bennie Thompson, who has represented the MS 2nd Congressional District since 1993, made the “big check” presentation of three-quarters of a million dollars for economic development initiatives and support to Sardis Mayor Richard McCarty (far right) and Deputy Mayor Michael Price.