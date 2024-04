Rotary Students of the Month Published 9:45 am Friday, April 19, 2024

Batesville Rotary Club hosted its Students of the Month for April from South Panola HS and North Delta School at its regular meeting on Tuesday. Rotarians welcomed seniors Gus Cosby from South Panola and Harleigh Matthews to the luncheon. They were accompanied by teachers chosen by the students, Margret Doty (left) and Martha Mills (right).