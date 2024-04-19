Letter to the Editor Timberidge Apt. residents suffering in bad conditions Published 9:55 am Friday, April 19, 2024

Dear Editor,

Hello, I want to make the citizens and the City of Batesville and the state

aware of one of its housing apartments that has tenants living in them with

circumstances that are inhumane and unhealthy for the individuals who

reside in them.

The Timberidge Apartments, located at 211 Tubbs Road, is home to

children, elderly, and disabled families that are afraid to speak out.

The owner Becky Ivision, and the supervisor Deborah Terrell, should be

held accountable for allowing their greed and unethical acts be president

over the tenants who live in these circumstances.

Tenants also named the property manager Brenda Morris Hankins, who

many tenants say has no control or power to help the tenants and have

tried to talk to her, but have gotten no help from her as well.

The apartments there are infested with roaches, mold, continuous flooding,

and unmaintained buildings that they are enduring and have for quite some

time.

There are vacant apartments on the premises with windows that are broken

out, which could easily become a haven for swatters and a death trap for

the children to be abducted into one of them easily because they are

abandoned and not boarded up.

Many of the tenants have made reports to agencies, while nothing has yet

to come out of their reports, but only fear of being put out and threatening

comments from the owners and management of the apartment because of

them, reaching out and asking for their living circumstances to be made

better.

There are past and present managers who are willing to speak up about

the terrible conditions of the apartments, and many of the tenants have

sent photos that show proof of the allegations that the apartments are

unstable, and not being repaired.

Many of the families are on government assisted programs, where their

rent is fully and partially being paid by the state of Mississippi, as well as

the federal government.

The citizens of Batesville and the city need to know what’s going on, these

families are trapped and afraid, and need help.

This letter is to inform everyone of what is going on in Batesville. We will let

everyone know this is happening until something is done. The people in

those apartments are important and should get the help that they need.

Send them help! Save those families from being treated like they don’t

matter, we see them and we hear their cries, and they do matter!

Melissa Nelson

Batesville