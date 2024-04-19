Lawrence Schexnayder, 81 Published 2:28 pm Friday, April 19, 2024

Lawrence Schexnayder, 81, passed away peacefully his home in Senatobia, on April 16, 2024, He was surrounded by his family.

Lawrence was born Nov. 25, 1942 to the late Arthur John Schexnayder and Alice Mary Ann Chauvin Schexnayder in Welcome, LA. He retired from Shell Pipeline where he worked for 30 years. He was a member of St John the Baptist Catholic Church in Sardis.

He served his country as a member of the United States Army Reserve. Lawrence loved his family feverishly. He could be seen at various sporting events and recitals supporting his favorite people, his grandchildren. He was also often seen at Tobie Cinemas where he could be counted on to provide a story, prank or joke.

Lawrence is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Maxey Schexnayder of Senatobia; children; Alicia Schexnayder Noble (Chris) of Senatobia, Keith Schexnayder (Rachael) of Nesbit, Ethan Schexnayder (Candace) of Senatobia; sister, Alice Mary Ann Labat of Gonzalez, LA.; brothers, Arthur Schexnayder, Jr. (Elise) of St. James, LA., Eugene Schexnayder also of St. James, LA.; grandchildren, Hailey Schexnayder, Colin Schexnayder, Ava Noble and Molly Schexnayder.