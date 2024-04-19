Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 10:48 am Friday, April 19, 2024

April 9

Autumn Av., 59 year old female has fallen.

Hwy. 6W near the overhead bridge, two-car accident, no report of injuries, roadway is partially

blocked.

Hwy. 6E, Delta Car Wash, caller advises there are wires in the wash area smoking.

Corporate Dr., Insituform, 27 year old male has passed out, Lifeguard has been toned.

Jackson St., 48 year old female experiencing head pain.

April 10

Hwy. 51S, Bull Market, police officer on scene reporting a vehicle on fire.

Tubbs Rd., caller advises electric wires are on fire.

Panola Ave., power lines down on a house.

Noble St., medical alarm, Lifeguard also en route.

Dogwood Lane, 45 year old female with stomach and back pain.

Perkins Lane, tree has fallen on a house.

Gordon Dr., residential fire alarm, no contact with keyholder.

April 11

Nickle Dr., 22 year old male with an elevated heart rate.

Hwy. 51N, Family Dollar Store, 50 year old female has fallen and hit her head.

Hwy. 51S, caller reports a power line is smoking.

April 12

Hemlock Dr., 73 year old female with difficulty breathing.

Jackson St., 21 year old male with chest pains.

Jackson St., 72 year old female with abdominal pain, home health nurse is on scene.

West St., residential fire alarm.

Short St., caller advises they can’t make entrance into their home, an animal is inside, BPD also

being contacted.

April 13

Eureka Rd., county needs assistance with possible structure fire.

Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, automatic smoke detector.

Hwy. 6E, Yamato restaurant, fire alarm.

Medical Center Dr., Civic Center, 67 year old male with general weakness.

Sunrise Cove, general smoke alarm, no contact with keyholder.

Claude St., 46 year old female with stomach pain.

House-Carlson Dr., Wal Mart, 61 subject has fallen in the parking lot, possible seizure.

Armstrong St., elderly man has fallen out of a wheelchair in the street, Lifeguard has been

toned.

Hwy. 51N, Batesville Public Library, vehicle on fire.

April 14

I-55 southbound between north and south Batesville exits, vehicle rollover accident, unknown

injuries.

Hwy. 51N, NAPA, vehicle on fire in the parking lot.

April 15

Pollard St., 74 year old female has fallen from bed, head is bleeding, Lifeguard has been toned.

Jackson St., 48 year old female has fallen from a chair.

Hwy. 35N, county requesting assistance, caller reporting electrical smoke smell in house.

Williams St., 66 year old female reports she took medication and now feels funny.