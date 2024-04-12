Willie Mae Bradley Moore, 83 Published 9:41 am Friday, April 12, 2024

Ms. Willie Mae Bradley Moore, age 83, passed away on April 10, at Highland Hills Medical Center in Senatobia. She was the widow of the late James A. Moore.

Funeral services for Willie Mae will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the family receiving friends beginning at 1:00. Interment will be held at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville.

Willie Mae was born July 15, 1940 to the late Grover Cleveland Bradley and Nannie Mae Lewallen Bradley in Crenshaw. She was a factory worker for most of her life and a faithful member of the New Hope Church of God. Willie Mae loved being in the kitchen, whether she was canning vegetables from her garden or cooking for her family. Along with her love for vegetable gardening, she loved going camping, fishing, and watching ballgames. Willie Mae’s passion for the Lord showed through singing Southern Gospel with her family. She also found great joy in her family holiday gatherings.

The family she leaves behind includes her two sons, Terry W. Moore (Teresa) of Hernando, and Christopher A. Moore of Enid; her sister, Gladys Bradley Wells (James) of Senatobia; four grandchildren, Emily Craddock (Britt), John Terry Moore, Deeanna Moore, and Jayme Moore; and three great grandchildren, Maddie Craddock, Alex Craddock, and Matthew Perez.

Along with her parents and her husband, she is preceded in death by two sisters, Ruby Herring and Myrtle Ruth Crouch; and three brothers, Howard Bradley, Grover Bradley, Jr., and James Edward Bradley.