Vick has champion Mississippi bred female at Dixie National Junior Round-up Angus Show Published 9:39 am Friday, April 12, 2024

Patricks Ms Advance K67 won champion Mississippi bred female at the 2024 Dixie National Junior Round-Up Angus Show, Feb. 5-6 in Jackson. Mollie Vick of Pope owns the February 2022 daughter of Stevenson Turning Point. Barry Nowatzke, Michigan City, Ind., evaluated the 74 entries. Photo by Show Champions.