Ronald Preston Warrington, 61 Published 9:45 am Friday, April 12, 2024

Ronald Preston “Ronnie” Warrington, 61, passed away unexpectedly on April 7, 2024, at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis. He was the husband of Victoria Mitchell Warrington of Batesville.

There was a celebration of Ronnie’s life held Wednesday, April 10, at Batesville First Baptist Church. Interment was at Lambert Cemetery following the service Wednesday. Those honored to serve as pallbearers include Luther Bailey, Fred Reginelli, Harry Taris, Milan Killebrew, David Griffith, Chris Pope, Lou Andrews, and Hunter Calvert.

Born on December 4, 1962, in Orange, California to James Edward Warrington, M.D. and the late Gladys Pearl Wiggs Warrington, Ronnie spent most of his life in the Mississippi Delta.

Having grown up in a large and loving family in Shelby, Ronnie spoke often of his great childhood surrounded by siblings and friends on Shelby’s most famous block, “the Horseshoe.” Following his 1980 graduation from Bayou Academy in Boyle, Ronnie enrolled at the University of Mississippi where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity.

Through the years, Ronnie remained an avid Ole Miss fan where he enjoyed various sporting events and spending time with family and friends in the Grove. Ronnie was employed with Healthcare Management in Marks until deciding to pursue a career in Nursing which allowed him to share his compassion for others.

In 2004, he received his B.S.N. from Delta State University and worked for 17 years as a nursing home administrator with Quitman County Nursing Home, Health and Rehab. In 2021, Ronnie joined the Mississippi State Department of Health—first as a coordinating nurse and later as District Operations Director.

Ronnie was a man with a big heart and a quick wit that brought smiles to countless faces over the years. His departure saddens many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends, both those who saw him often and those scattered far and wide who maintained a friendship with him on Facebook. He will be sorely missed by those who love him and can’t wait to see him again on the other side.

In addition to his beloved wife, Vicki Mitchell Warrington, and three children he absolutely adored, Preston Warrington (Ansleigh) of Cleveland, and Thomas Mitchell Warrington and Callie Ruth Warrington of Batesville, Ronnie leaves behind his father, Dr. James Edward Warrington, Sr.; brothers, Dr. James Edward Warrington, Jr. (Leslie) and Wesley Todd Warrington (Peyton); his sister, Mary Anne Warrington Alford (Dave); father and mother in-law, Thomas H. and Jowanna “Jo” Ruth Mitchell of Batesville, brother-in-law, Thomas Shane Mitchell (Rachel), and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his mother Gladys, brother Ricky, grandparents, Richard Kingsley and Mary Romedy Warrington, and Preston and Edith Barnett Wiggs.