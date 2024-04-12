One death in accident on Hwy. 3 Published 9:35 am Friday, April 12, 2024

On Thursday, April 11, at approximately 7:14 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 3 in Quitman County.

A 2020 Kia Optima driven by 20-year-old Christian D. Hodges of Bartlett, TN, was traveling north on Highway 3 when it entered into the southbound lane, colliding with a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 37-year-old Kimberly J. Glass of Coldwater, traveling south on Highway 3.

Christian D. Hodges received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Kimberly J. Glass received moderate injuries from the crash and was transported to a local hospital.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.