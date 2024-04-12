Faye Hyland, 74 Published 9:54 am Friday, April 12, 2024

Faye Hyland, 74, passed away Tuesday April 2, 2024, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

A memorial service was held for Faye on Saturday, April 6, at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville.

Faye was born August 19, 1949 to the late Anderson Dale Morris and Janice Louise Clayton Morris in Hickory Flat. Faye worked for years for Thermos before retirement. She enjoyed watching Gunsmoke and Wheel of Fortune. Family was most important to Faye, and she rejoiced in spoiling her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Noel Hyland. She is survived by one daughter, Heather Jones Davis of Batesville; three sisters, Sandy Morris Baker (Ron) of Hernando, Teresa Morris Neal (Ricky) of Walls, Charlotte Morris Sandlin (Danny) of Clarksdale; two grandchildren, Chesli Stephens (Randy), Joshua Davis; five great grandchildren, Ryan Stephens Jaxsun Stephens, Noah Stephens, Makasee-Kate Stephens, and Lincoln Stephens.