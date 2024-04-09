SP falls to Grenada, Lafayette Published 5:06 pm Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tigers back in action Friday at Lake Cormorant

Having picked up their first district win on the road April 1 with a 12-1 win over Grenada, South Panola looked to sweep the Chargers on Friday, but could not complete the comeback at home as Grenada squeezed out a 6-5 victory in eight innings.

South Panola (10-9-1; 1-5) also found tough going Saturday as the Tigers fell 16-1 in five innings at Lafayette County.

Grenada 6

SP 5

(8 Innings)

The Chargers took a 5-2 lead into the fifth inning before South Panola plated two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to send the game into extra innings where Grenada pushed across the winning run in the eight.

Holden Daleke, Eli Raines, Taylor Anderson and Dalton Mcgee scored runs for South Panola while Carlos Robinson, Landon Dickinson and Daniel Moore delivered singles.

Owen Roebuck drove in two runs with a single and Michael Johnson added a RBI with a triple.

Dickinson worked four innings on the mound as Johnson and Will Daleke added two innings in relief.

Lafayette 16

SP 1

(5 Innings)



South Panola scored its lone run in the first on an Anderson RBI before the Commodores responded with five runs in the first, three in the third, and eight in the fourth.

The Tigers were limited to three hits as Dickinson, Raines and Moore singled.

Holden Daleke fanned three batters on three hits and gave up eight runs on 2.2 innings while Anson Bright added 1 1⁄3 innings in relief, giving up eight unearned runs on five hits.

South Panola visits Lake Cormorant Friday in a district game before hosting Senatobia Saturday and Olive Branch next Tuesday.