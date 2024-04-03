Property Transfers Published 1:30 pm Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between March 25-29, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Mark D. Weaver and Donna F. Weaver to Eric Roy Bishop, Lot 15 of the Lightsey Subdivision.

Long Land Investments, Inc. to Michael K. Crum and Merri R. Crum, Lot 60, Section G, Sardis Lake Estates

Subdivision.

Rubin Lublin, LLC to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, 1 acre, more or less, being Tract 4, part of the South Half of

Section 34, Township 8 South, Range 9 West.

Karen Crumpler to WT Properties, LLC, Lot 543, Section E of the Enid Shores Subdivision.

Sandra B. Cobb, Royce C. Cobb, III, Ronald Jake Cobb, and Alanna Cobb Weeks to Ronald Lake Cobb and Mona

Susann Cobb, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Zachary Dean McCrite to Melanie Diane McDaniel and Bobby Landon McDaniel, Southeast Quarter of Section 34,

Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Timothy B. Vanderford and Michael P. Vanderford to Noah Ryals and Kimberly Ryals, A part of the Southwest

Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Long Land Investments, Inc. to Martha House, 1-acre parcel in the North Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 16,

Township 8, Range 7.

Kenneth Brasell to William Turner and Connie Turner, Lot 50 of the Park View Subdivision of a part of Lot 2, Block

12.

Adrian K. Walker to Lesa Dianne Ezell and Mike Edward Ezell, A fractional part of the East Half of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Ronald Eugene Runnels to Ronald Eugene Runnels and Cindy Runnels, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 3,

Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Angela Sanford Evans to Angela Denise Sanford, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 32, Township 9 South,

Range 7 West.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Charles Dodson, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Kimberly Bouchillon (aka Kimberly Bouchillon Ryals) and Noah Ryals to Melanie Campbell, Part of Lots 1 and 2,

Block 2, Batesville; A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Judy Ann French and Michael David French to Heather Anderson, Kimberly Parker, Jeremy French, and Hannah

Fowler, Northwest corner of the Northwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Melanie Campbell to Maci Kirklyn Myers, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 7

West; Part of Lot 1, Block 2, Batesville.

First Judicial District

Mason Ince to Gavin Thetford, Part of Lot 38, Sardis; Southwest Quarter of Section 35, Township 7 South, Range 7

West.

Mark Welch to Gordon DeWayne Dulin, Jr. and Patricia Gail Dulin, Lot 42 of Woodland Park North Subdivision.

Harl O’Neal, III and Brittany H. O’Neal to James R. Parrish and Sammie J. Ferrell, Southwest Quarter of the

Southwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Cameron W. Smith, Holley H. Smith to Vernon S. Barker, Southeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 7 South, Range

6 West.

R. Terry Blythe to Jeremy Blythe, 35 acres in the Northeast Quarter of Section 22, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.