Reading Fair Winners at North Delta Published 6:17 pm Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Enjoying the Reading Fair at North Delta School were students (front ) Baylor Childs and Colton Perkins, (middle, from left) Julius Lee, Aubrey Gibson, Kate Corbin, Finley Aldison, Mary Brett Hartley, Lilly Belle Shook, Piper Mabel, Elyse West, (back) Joseph Mullen, Will Cannon, Brennan Cole, Robert Revere, Payton Garner, Dean Thompson, Rowland Hartley, and Slates Elliott. Not pictured is Ward Mothershead. (Contributed)