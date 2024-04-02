Reading Fair Winners at North Delta

Published 6:17 pm Tuesday, April 2, 2024

By Staff reports

Enjoying the Reading Fair at North Delta School were students (front ) Baylor Childs and Colton Perkins, (middle, from left) Julius Lee, Aubrey Gibson, Kate Corbin, Finley Aldison, Mary Brett Hartley, Lilly Belle Shook, Piper Mabel, Elyse West, (back) Joseph Mullen, Will Cannon, Brennan Cole, Robert Revere, Payton Garner, Dean Thompson, Rowland Hartley, and Slates Elliott. Not pictured is Ward Mothershead. (Contributed)

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

North Delta School students earn ribbons at Overall Reading Fair

Downs pounds IA pitching – Senior leads Green Wave hit parade

Empty chairs a part of holiday gatherings

Ellis wins 504th medal – Senior Olympian competes in Biloxi

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow