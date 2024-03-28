Partnership Update – Business, industry leaders hear upbeat outlook at Annual Banquet Published 1:46 pm Thursday, March 28, 2024

Panola Partnership held its Annual Banquet on Thursday, March 21, at 211 Main Hall and Gardens in Como. Speaking to the crowd of about 250, Director Joe Azar shared a presentation that offered an overview into the Partnership’s day-to-day and long term efforts of the economic development and business promotion entity that serves the county and its municipalities.

Azar said the Partnership’s resource ability – how they focus on pulling the right people into a room – results in economic wins for Panola county businesses and industries.

He gave a NWCC Concourse and Aviation School update, presented the long-term benefits of solar field partnerships, and expressed gratitude to Crown Cork and Seal for 37 years of community partnership, while acknowledging the closing of the local factory due to corporate changes.

In addition to a “full steam ahead” energy on continued efforts, Azar revealed a new targeted focus toward biomedical companies to synergize with the University of Mississippi’s award-winning programs for pharmacy, biomedical engineering, and the Center of Manufacturing Excellence.