Forget pricey vacations: Enjoy free picnic areas during balmy spring
Published 2:02 pm Thursday, March 28, 2024
By Kara Kimbrough
Dilemma: a tight budget doesn’t allow room for a flight to an expensive vacation spot. But here’s a thought: there are still plenty of ways to enjoy the beauty, warm sun and cool breezes of spring for the price of a tank of gas. One of the best ways to have fun on a budget is to get outside, roll out a blanket or quilt and enjoy al fresco dining, bird-watching or just plain relaxing. Before jumping ship to another state, take your movable feast to one of Mississippi’s scenic picnic areas and experience our state’s natural beauty while soaking in the sunshine.
There are too many to list in one column; here are just a few of Mississippi’s top picnic spots.
1. Visitors from around the world flock here to see it, so it’s only fitting that every Mississippian visit the Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum. Located in Tupelo, the small shack where Elvis was born is the first stop, but after touring the museum, chapel and church, a picnic in the 15-acre park filled with a young Elvis statue, fountain and shady areas is in order. It’s the perfect place to relax under the trees, enjoy a meal and revel in the memories of one of Mississippi’s most famous natives.
2. Another famous Mississippian provided a place for fellow residents to study history and picnic on his property. William Faulkner’s home place in Oxford, Rowan Oak, is a favorite stop for literary buffs, but adjacent Bailey’s Woods offers picturesque picnic spots in a tranquil setting.
3. Speaking of picturesque, nothing fits the bill like a view of the majestic Mississippi River. Thankfully, both Natchez and Vicksburg offer scenic picnic areas overlooking the mighty river. Natchez’ spot is called Bluff Park; Riverfront Park is located in Vicksburg.
4. Jackson’s Metro Area is filled with parks and picnic areas featuring playgrounds, walking trails splash pads and shaded areas. One of my favorites is Madison’s Strawberry Patch Park. Featuring a lake and lots of trees, it’s a small, but quaint spot to roll out a blanket and enjoy a spring day.
5. Daphne Park in Laurel, mentioned on the HGTV show “Hometown,” has been a favorite picnic spot of locals and visitors for decades. Located near the downtown area, it’s massive oaks, old locomotive and quiet picnic spots have entertained outdoor diners since the previous century.
6. Kamper Park and Zoo in Hattiesburg offers a spacious 40-acre park in which to picnic and an adjacent zoo for after-lunch entertainment. It’s a relatively small zoo, but a nice one that’s easily navigable when time is short.
Whether it’s lunch where Elvis once walked, an afternoon snack under majestic oaks or dinner at the water’s edge, nothing is more memorable than time spent outdoors surrounded by Mississippi’s natural beauty.
Dot Kiely’s Yankee Meatballs
3 pounds hot sausage
1-pound mild sausage
4 eggs, beaten
1-1/2 cups soft bread crumbs
Mix all ingredients. Shape into small balls. Brown meatballs in skillet; drain well. Serve with sauce.
Yankee Sauce
3 cups ketchup
¼ cup brown sugar
½ cup wine vinegar
¼ cup strongly brewed coffee
½ cup soy sauce
Combine all sauce ingredients in a skillet and simmer 15 minutes. Add meatballs. Bake in oven for 30 minutes, stirring halfway through.
Recipe from Vintage Vicksburg
Kara Kimbrough is a food and travel writer and travel agent from Mississippi. Email her at kkprco@yahoo.com.