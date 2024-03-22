Retirement celebration for Kerry Pittman Published 8:13 am Friday, March 22, 2024

Friends, family, and fellow law enforcement officers enjoyed refreshments and fellowship Thursday afternoon at a ceremony marking the retirement of Kerry Pittman from a long career in police work. Pittman served in a wide variety of law enforcement roles in this career ranging from Sheriff’s deputy to patrolman, investigator, and top administration. He was Deputy Chief of Police under Jimmy McCloud and finished his career as Chief of Police for the City of Batesville. His career path also included years of annual education classes and certifications in policing techniques and criminal investigation. Pittman thanked the City of Batesville and the public for the opportunity to police the population and protect citizens on a professional level. In a talk to the Exchange Club the day before, new Chief of Police Dennis Darby said Pittman’s organization of the department and inventory made the transition smooth and was an integral part of what has been an almost seamless change of administration at BPD.