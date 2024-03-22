Judy Ruth Johnson, 77 Published 3:56 pm Friday, March 22, 2024

Ms. Judy Ruth Johnson, 77, of Grenada, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi in Oxford. She was born July 2, 1946 in Quitman County to Homer W. and Eunice Katherine Snider Keen. Judy possessed a special gift in relating with children and provided child care in her home for many years. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 25, at McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada with Rev. Bob Cannizzaro officiating. Interment will follow in the Oddfellows Cemetery in Grenada. Family and friends will gather 30 minutes prior to the service Monday at McKibben and Guinn.

Survivors include her daughter, Shana Ballard(Zane) of Grenada; two sisters, Sandra Harmon and Patsey Mason; one brother, Lacey Keen; two grandsons, Alex Ballard and Jeremy Ballard; a great-granddaughter, Charlotte Kate Ballard and a host of nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; five sisters, Joann Maxey, Janie Robertson, Martha McKnight, Betty Hyland and Debbie Goforth and four brothers, Winford, Ricky, Larry and Jimmy Keen.

Pallbearers will be Jeffrey Jones, Willie McNeal, Ronnie Mettetal, Travis Olsem, Scott Pitcock and Brad Reid.

