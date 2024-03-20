Virginia Smith Scholarship Support

Published 7:22 pm Wednesday, March 20, 2024

By Staff reports

The Virginia Smith Scholarship awards $1,000 each year to a graduating senior at South Panola
High School who will be a mathematics major at college. The scholarship is administered by her
husband, Billy Smith, a former South Panola agriculture teacher and CTE director. The math
teacher passed away in 1992. At last year’s Class of 1993 reunion, participants made a $500
donation to the scholarship fund, and have continued to support the scholarship since. Pictured
at a check presentation is (from left) Stevie Adams, Sarah Dale Shaffer, April Edwards, Travius
McFarling, Metrica Spears, and Eddie Reed. (Contributed)

