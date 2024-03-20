Indoor football premieres in Batesville Saturday Published 4:40 am Wednesday, March 20, 2024

By Myra Bean

The MS Raiders have completed their roster, and the opening game is set for Saturday, March 23, at Batesville Civic Center.

Twenty-five players from Missouri to Georgia to Mississippi to Florida make up the team. Four returning players are LaMarkcus Kelly, Michael Thompson, Joseph Weathersby, and Devonte “Red” Winford.

The team has finished training camp where the squad was cut from 50 to 25 players. Head coach Eddie Strong said it was a difficult process to go through.

“It was a very hard decision because a lot of guys had a lot of talent. We tried to choose players that suited what we do here. I feel comfortable with the 25 players we got,” Strong said.

American Indoor Football is eight-man football. It is a fast-paced game played on a 50-yard field. A wall separates the field from the fans.

The fans on the floor are in for some exciting action as they will be “up close and personal,” Strong said. “It will be exciting and electrifying.”

Strong gave a good report on training. “It is exciting. They guys have been working hard. They have given everything they’ve got,” he said.

Returning players have been a huge asset to Strong. “The guys that have played arena ball are just trying to work with the guys, coach them up on how arena ball is played.”

The opening date is against the Corpus Christi Tritons.

Kickoff is at 7:05 p.m.. Tailgating begins at 1 p.m. in the north parking lot of the BCC.

Everyone is welcomed and encouraged to tailgate. Tickets are available at the Batesville Civic Center or online at www.msraidersbatesville.com/tickets.

Tickets for adults are $30; ages 7 to 17 are $12; and children under 6 free will be admitted at no charge.