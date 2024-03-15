Sardis man killed in wreck after vehicle crashes into tree Published 9:57 am Friday, March 15, 2024

A Sardis man was killed in a wreck Thursday in Lafayette County when his vehicle went off the side of the road.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash at about 9:54 a.m. Thursday on Highway 30 near Camp Hopewell in Lafayette County.

A 2002 Cadillac Escalade, driven by Michael D. Homes of Sardis, was traveling west on Highway 30 when his vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree.

Holmes received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.