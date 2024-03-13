Panola County Jail Log Published 3:00 pm Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of

the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

March 4

Elias Pablo Lucas, 19507 Hwy. 51 S, Sardis, charged with DUI.

Brandon Bernard Brown, 3949 Hwy. 310, Longtown, charged with receiving stolen property and accessory after the

fact.

Ricky Lee Burgess, 2489 Liberty Hill Rd., Courtland, charged with simple assault.

Jaylone Demontaye Jackson, 62 Hardin Rd., Como, charged with DUI (other)

Devonte Xavier Wells, 329 Connie Ross Rd., Como, charged with DUI (other).

Jessie Wayne Burns, 78 Lynn Cove, Marion, AR, charged with disorderly conduct.

Corey Edward Neal, 181 CR 143, Oxford, charged with DUI (4th).

March 5

Anthony Deshun Cole, 2075 Woodruff Rd., Batesville, charged with burglary.

Tracy Baker, 211 King St., Batesville, charged with violation of the public safety ordinance.

Michael Bert Stephens, Jr., 612 Tate Rd., Como, charged with violation of probation.

Larry James Robinson, Jr., 201 Clark St., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

L.B. Benson, 3367 Benson Rd., Pope, charged with disturbance of the peace.

March 6

Patrick Keith Russell, 13485 Hwy. 315, Sardis, charged with felony sexual battery.

Mia Lanise Parker, 220 Yocona Ave., Crowder, arrested on a bench warrant.

March 7

Devonte Deshun Smith, 3908A Eureka Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle with

firearm enhancement penalty.

Benjamin Cullen Baxter, 1239 Wilson Rd., Batesville, charged with probation violation.

Jerry Darnell Trammell, 1400 Edwards Rd., Sardis, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Ricky Devona Harris, 213 Draper St., Batesville, charged with burglary, malicious mischief, aggravated assault, and

petit larceny.

Larry Layton, 513 Lakewood Dr., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Donny Dewayne Burton, Jr., 3567 Tom Floyd Rd., Como, charged with receiving stolen property.

John Douglas Railey, IV, 2433 John Branch Rd., Batesville, sentenced.

Ashley Latrell Roberts, 105 Cedar Crest Circle, Batesville, held on a Detention Order.

Kye Nathanel Giley, 456 CR 212, Water Valley, charged with DUI (other).

Derek Dewayne Sanford, Jr., 8613 Hwy. 51, Courtland, charged with DUI (other) and no driver license.

Michael Branden Golden, 6067 Eureka Rd., Courtland, charged with two counts of misdemeanor possession of a

controlled substance, three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.

Cameron Stone Koszyk, 249 McMinn Rd., Batesville, charged with two counts of misdemeanor possession of a

controlled substance, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.

Stevie Lee Draper, 1200 Shadow Creek Dr., Oxford, charged with contempt of court and driving while license

suspended.

March 8

Bobby Levette Smalley, Jr., 211 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Tyvoski O’Kei Webb, 933 Mays Rd., Coldwater, arrested on a bench warrant.

Bobby Ray Rudd, 2060 McNeely Rd., Courtland, charged with the sale of a controlled substance.

Katie Jean Ford, 2395 Crouch Rd., Batesville, charged with grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

Damion Kyle Bryant McMullan, 107 Farrish Gravel Rd., Batesville, charged with careless driving.

James Allen Rogers, 891 Jones Rd., Lambert, charged with open container.

March 9

Christopher Tyler Neighbors, 695 Hwy. 7S, Oxford, held for Yalobusha County authorities.

Tajhyria Rochelle Lockett 4086 Luscious Taylor Rd., Como, charged with DUI (2nd).

Jermone Dewayne Tunson, Lot 4, Main St., Courtney Village, Courtland, charged with possession of a controlled

substance.

Calvonte Richardec Turner, 686A Herron Subdivision, Courtland, charged with possession of marijuana in a motor

vehicle.

March 10

Willie James Patterson, Jr., 1065 Smart Rd., Como, charged with simple domestic violence.

Kalea Jakel Ryals, 3964 Curtis-Locke Station Rd., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Dominique Alazuwon Patterson, 318 Panola Ave., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Ebony Marielintrice Hervey, 600 Brasher Rd., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Titus Aquandiar Johnson, 600 Brasher Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Thomas Allen Pruitt, 207 Court St., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Kevin Russell Brown, 53 Harris Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

March 11

Dedrick Damond Burton, 13 Curtis Rd., Charleston, charged with reckless driving.

Excel Jackson, 8221A Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with disturbance of the peace.