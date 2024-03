Fire Service Instructor of the Year Published 1:49 pm Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Panola County’s Dustin Ford, center, was recently named the 2024 Mississippi Fire Service

Instructor’s Association Instructor of the Year. Ford, a firefighter at the Southaven department,

has served as Fire Chief of the Sardis Fire Department for 16 years, and is instrumental in

training firefighters across the Mid South. (Contributed)