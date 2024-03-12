City puts halt on new mini-storages – too many in wrong places, Code Office says Published 6:22 pm Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Chief Building Inspector Andy Berryhill last week asked the city board for a moratorium on the construction of any new mini-storage buildings in Batesville, and to consider radical changes in the zoning ordinances that govern the design and allowed locations for the rental units.

Aldermen agreed with Berryhill’s assessment of the rapid growth of mini-storage until in the city and how that increase may affect the long term viability of property values within the incorporated limits.

“I’m seeing that mini-storages are taking up a lot of prime commercial retail space and I just wanted to make the city aldermen aware of what is happening,” Berryhill said. “Our office has recently fielded questions about several new mini-storage projects people have planned on some of the best retail locations in the city.”

A serious inquiry about locating yet another mini-storage on the vacant lot between Hardee’s and Popeye’s was the catalyst for Berryhill’s decision to ask the board for a moratorium and permission to study and propose changes to the zoning ordinances that are guides for municipalities when uses for vacant land is planned.

“In my opinion the retail spaces left on our main highways should be for restaurants and businesses, and when talking with aldermen they also had the same concerns,” Berryhill said, suggesting that such construction be limited to Industrial zones instead of C-2 and C-3 zones, except when city-approved conditions are met.

Berryhill said he has no prejudice against more mini-storages being built, but is concerned that with limiting their potential locations and tightening site and design standards the city will eventually have unattractive, industrial type structures scattered among other businesses.

Aldermen had concerns about some of the newest mini-storages in the city, citing the bright red exterior paint at Tiger Storage, located at the corner of Hwy. 51N and James St.

“Aldermen complained some about the bright red paint, but if you will notice Tiger Storage doesn’t have any roll up door facing the highway, and they were some of the only ones that built a fence as they were supposed to do,” Berryhill said.

“We aren’t picking on any storage units at all, but we do have a need to look at the zoning ordinances and make sure we are doing the best for Batesville for the years to come,” he said.

The moratorium does not affect at least two construction projects that have been filed with the Code Office recently, nor any existing mini-storage business that wants to extend their buildings to add more units.

The Panolian’s parent company, Batesville Newsmedia, Inc., is also in the mini-storage business, and last year opened StoreMore, a climate controlled storage facility that is housed behind the newspaper’s office in the space that once held a large printing press, darkrooms, and plate-processing areas.

Aldermen will further discuss mini-storages and any zoning change proposals in future meetings.