Elvis Gale Camp, 74

Mr. Elvis Gale Camp, 74, of Coffeeville, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born April 16, 1949 in Calhoun County to Everette Lee and Evie Lavae House Camp.

A hard worker, Elvis was a very skilled and gifted mechanic blessed with the ability to fix almost anything. He also worked for a number of years as a heavy equipment operator in the logging industry and ultimately retired as a long-haul truck driver. An avid outdoorsman, Elvis enjoyed working on his farm, hunting and tending to his horses and mules. He was a member of New Life Baptist Church. While Elvis is no longer in our presence, he will long be held close in the hearts of those who loved him.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at the Hope Church of God near Oakland with Rev. Joey Williams and Rev. Dwight Brown officiating. Interment will follow in the Salem Cemetery in Yalobusha County. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening and one hour prior to the service Wednesday all at the Hope Church of God.

Survivors include his wife, Nell Camp; daughter, Patsy Lynn Schroyer(Chris) of Water Valley; son, Curtis Camp of Coffeeville; granddaughter, Susan Schroyer of Water Valley; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Susan Camp Smith and three brothers, Dale, Earl and Quay Camp.

Curtis Camp, John Crocker, Curtis Jaco, Rocky Leflore, Bert Sanders and Jody Sanders will honor Elvis by serving as pallbearers and carry him to rest in the Salem Cemetery. Lee Earl Camp, Bill Gray, Danny Gregory and Bubba Jaco will serve as honorary pallbearers.

