Grant awarded for Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks scholarships Published 8:14 am Thursday, March 7, 2024

On March 1, the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund (MOSTF) Board of Trustees announced its funding approval for the Foundation for Mississippi’s Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MWFP Foundation) $24,000 Scholarship Program funding request.

The Foundation is committed to helping Mississippi’s youth make their first step in becoming lifelong, safe hunters, and outdoor recreation enthusiasts by providing these scholarships as incentives for students and their schools to participate in the Archery in Mississippi Schools (AIMS) and Mississippi Scholastic Shooting Sports Programs (MSSP), as well as encouraging students to pursue careers in conservation and/or outdoor recreation.

The Foundation requested funding from the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund. It proposed $24,000 matching dollars to fund scholarships that will help support the college education of participants in the programs as mentioned above. These scholarships will be awarded competitively to students based on their performance at program-sponsored competitions. “With the initial award from MOSTF and our foundation’s match, we are able to provide $48,000 to students this year alone, said John Taylor MWFP Foundation Board President.”

Established by the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Act (House Bill 606, 2022 Regular Session), MOSTF serves as a funding mechanism to encourage investment in outdoor recreation and conservation projects. The Act, championed in part by the Foundation through its partnership with the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Coalition (which includes The Foundation, Ducks Unlimited, The Nature Conservancy, and Wildlife Mississippi), aims to expand access to these projects for counties, municipalities, and nongovernmental entities, providing opportunities for enhanced outdoor experiences and conservation efforts statewide.

For more information about the Foundation for Mississippi’s Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks visit: foundaitonmwfp.com.