Panola County Jail Log Published 2:03 pm Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a

person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken

to, and processed at the facility.

Feb. 25

Camichael Deondre Cole, 1120 Eleventh St., Lambert, charged with felon in possession of a

weapon.

Feb. 26

Breanna Rudd, 3946B Eureka Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Kamarion Nikel Franklin, 4839 Lantata Dr., Walls, charged with speeding.

Raymond Alred Harold, Jr., 128 Forest Dr., Sardis, charged with possession of a controlled

substance.

Jennifer Diane Sena, 128 Forest Dr., Sardis, charged with possession of a controlled

substance.

Feb. 27

Jarvias Tyrell Willingham, 131 Jackson St., Batesville, charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Xavier Dominque Hooks, 116 Normandy Ave., Batesville, held for court.

Jerry Birten Birmingham, 19934 Hwy. 4E, Senatobia, charged with trespassing.

Austin Tyler Blair, 21A Wells St., Courtland, charged with violation of probation.

Tracy Baker, 1414D Curtis-Locke Station Rd., Batesville, charged with petit larceny.

Willie Earl Porter, Jr., 149 Victory Rd., Courtland, charged with three counts of trespassing,

three counts of petit larceny, grand larceny, and burglary of a commercial building.

Junior Ray Dillon, 996 McLemore Ave., Memphis, charged with DUI, reckless driving, and

driving with a suspended license.

Feb. 29

Crystal Shanta Hamilton, 230 Bunn Ave., Crowder, charged with accessory after the fact.

Brad Russel Southerland, 3914 Hubbard Rd., Courtland, charged with simple domestic

violence, disturbance of a family, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of

paraphernalia.

March 1

Paul Taylor, 4589 Hwy. 310, Longtown, charged with simple domestic violence.

March 2

Damion Arquell Prince, 36 Sixth St., Crowder, charged with possession of a controlled

substance.

Bentaveon Anteyea Oliver, 201 Atkins St., Sardis, charged with possession of a concealed

firearm.

Tyshawn Lawrence Gross, 74B Rayburn Rd., Como, charged with simple domestic violence.

Alyson Kate Coltrain, 2080 Longtown Rd., Sarah, charged with shoplifting.

Breck Alden Brewer, 278 George Payne Cossar Rd., Charleston, charged with DUI, speeding,

and no seatbelt.

Caleb Austin Ridley, 549 E. Gay St., Charleston, charged with DUI.

Laquinya Alexzaundria Sanford, 386 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI.

Xavier Markel Wilson, 217 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Connie Danette Benford, 335 Manitowne St., Park Forest, IL, charged with DUI (other).

Michael Earl Hayes, 51 Burrow St., Glendora, charged with DUI (other).

Gabriel Antrone Black, 5207 Lucious Taylor Rd., Como, charged with simple domestic violence.

March 3

Asia Nicole Brooks, 27 Armstrong St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Domika Andreon Williams, 558 Greenbriar Circle, Courtland, charged with DUI (other).

Lekedrick Darnell Whitehead, 18001 Hwy. 51S, Sardis, charged with two counts of grand

larceny, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and DUI.

Waller Charles Tunson, Jr., 171 Fudgetown Rd., Sardis, charged with possession of

paraphernalia.

Ivan Luna Camargo, 163 Chief Dr., Courtland, charged with DUI and no proof of insurance.

Brandee Elaine Payne, 2775 Barnacre Rd., Batesville, charged with making threats by

telecommunications.

Enrique Vasquez, Winchester Dr., Memphis, charged with DUI.

Richard Grant Wilson, 725 Arbor Acres Rd., Carthage, charged with DUI.

Harley Zane Wilson, 309 Hightower St., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Marrico Dewand Robinson, 211 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI and resisting arrest.