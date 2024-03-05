South Panola softball improves to 6-2 – Record big wins over Oxford, Hernando; play on Gulf Coast next week Published 5:14 pm Tuesday, March 5, 2024

The South Panola softball team capped off a busy week on the diamond by defeating Clinton 11-0 in five innings Saturday. The Lady Tigers (6-2) split two games at Oxford Friday (March.1) with a win over Marion, Ark. 12-2 then lost to New Hope 3-2 in five innings.

South Panola suffered its first loss of the season Thursday (Feb. 29) to DeSoto Central 4-2 at home before winning a 13-11 shootout at Hernando on Tuesday (Feb. 27).

SP-11

Clinton-0

Sadie Bright spun a one-hitter with eight strikeouts in the Tigers shutout of the 7A Arrows.

Kaleigh Cobb powered the South Panola offense with a grand slam home run with Hailey Heafner also adding a home run and single. Grady Beck Wilson contributed with a single and double followed by K.K Hubbard chipping in with two singles.

Kailey McKinney doubled followed by a Makenzie Houston single.

SP-12

Marion-2

(4 innings)

The Tigers made quick work of the visitors from Arkansas with an eight-run first inning. McKinney continued swinging a hot bat with a single, double, triple and three RBI’s. Nia Fondren also drove in three runs with a single and double.

Addison Sanders and Heafner scored two runs each while Bright, Hannah Robertson and Wilson plated one run. Wilson recorded the pitching win with eight strikeouts on four hits and two runs.

New Hope-3

SP-2

(5 innings)

The Trojans avenged a loss to South Panola last week despite only two hits. Heafner paced the Tigers at the plate with two singles,triple and two runs scored. Fondren accounted for both Tiger runs with a single while Cobb also singled.

Bright pitched the complete game with nine strikeouts on six walks and one earned run.

DeSoto Central-4

SP-2

The Jaguars remained unbeaten while handing South Panola its first loss. Mckinney led the offense with a home run and single with Hubbard registered two singles. Sanders and Cobb also singled in the loss.

SP-13

Hernando-11

Makenzie Houston belted a grand slam home run that ignited an 11-run third inning staked South Panola to a 12-2 lead before holding off a furious Hernando rally.

Cobb drove in four runs in three singles while Heafner added a single and double. McKinney, Bright, Fondren and Chaney Beth Hannaford singled. Hannah Robertson and Georgia Phillips scored one run each.

Grady Beck Wilson got the win with Bright picking up the save.

South Panola continues their busy schedule by hosting Olive Branch Thursday before taking part in the Gulfport Tournament to start Spring Break next week.

The Tigers Junior Varsity squad takes on D’Iberville Saturday and West Harrison Central Monday while the varsity plays Sabastopol and Long Beach Monday and Alma Bryant (Ala.) Tuesday.