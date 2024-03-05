Green Wave pick up wins over Tupelo, Tunica – Hosting Washington, Delta this week Published 5:20 pm Tuesday, March 5, 2024

(Photo by Lori Anderson)

North Delta School’s baseball team continued its hot start to the 2024 season with a pair of 7-2 wins over Tupelo Christian Feb. 29 and Tunica Academy Saturday, March 2 to run its record to 6-1 on the year.

NDS-7

Tupelo Christian-2

Owens Johnson and Baylor Scammon drove in two runs each while freshman Jett Manning added three singles with two runs scored in the home victory.

Rowan Gordon and Kolby Baker added two singles coupled with Alex Jackson’s single and two runs scored. Johnson picked up the win on the mound by going the distance with nine strikeouts on five hits and no earned runs.

NDS- 7

Tunica Academy-2

The Green Wave took an early 5-0 lead after two innings while riding the pitching of Clayton Hentz who spun the complete game victory.

North Delta collected 12 hits on the day with five of those coming on extra base hits. Deacon Downs drove in two runs on a pair of doubles while Scammon and Owens Johnson added a double and scored two runs each.

Hunter Carpenter supplied a single and double as Herron Williams and Jett Manning delivered two singles.

Kolby Baker and Alex Jackson contributed with singles with Will Carpenter adding a RBI. Hentz scattered eight hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

North Delta hosts Washington School today at 4 and 6 p.m. before hosting Delta Academy Friday also at 4 and 6 p.m.