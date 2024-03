Stacy Lyne Blair Cheek, 56 Published 3:16 pm Monday, March 4, 2024

Stacy Lyne Blair Cheek, 56, passed away at her home in Batesville on Monday, March 4, 2024. She was the wife of Ben Cheek.

There will be a memorial service held for Stacy at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 8, at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville.