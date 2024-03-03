Loretta Flowers, 78 Published 3:05 pm Sunday, March 3, 2024

Loretta Flowers, age 78, formerly of Batesville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at her home in Vicksburg.

A graveside service for Loretta was held Saturday, March 2, at Forrest Memorial Park.

Loretta was born on April 28, 1945 to the late Hershell Marvis Montgomery and Myrtle Barrett Montgomery in Pontotoc County. She was of Baptist faith and worked in the gardening department for many years at Home Depot, where she thrived and truly loved her job. Loretta had a passion for gardening and all things flowers, especially roses. She loved to watch hummingbirds and see butterflies in the springtime. Loretta also enjoyed sewing and all things home improvement.

She leaves behind two daughters, Karen Browning (James) of Vicksburg, and Tonia Ellers of Springfield, MO. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Harry Lee Flowers.