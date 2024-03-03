Gary Wayne Jones, Sr., 66 Published 2:32 pm Sunday, March 3, 2024

Gary Wayne Jones, Sr., 66, of Courtland, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Panola Medical Center in Batesville.

The funeral service was held Saturday, March 2, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. Interment followed in Magnolia Cemetery.

Gary was born May 11, 1957 in Batesville to the late Donald William Jones and Jimmie Lynn Locke Jones. A U.S. Navy Veteran, Gary was a retired riverboat deckhand and was currently employed as a security officer with Thermos in Batesville.

The family he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife, Marilyn Daniel; three children, Gary Jones, Jr. (Kate), of Batesville, Kimberly Veneman (Joe), of Ohio, and Nikki Waterman, of Lousiana; three step-children, Mitch Daniel, of Batesville, Mark Daniel (Jennifer), of Coldwater, and Matt Daniel (Ashley), of Batesville; three sisters, Sara Atkinson (David), of Pope, Cyndi Millner, of Batesville, and Pamela Walker (Alan), of Ponotoc; as well as 15 grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his step-son, Mike Daniel.