Property Transfers Published 10:17 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between Feb. 20 – 23, 2024, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Fred A. Womble and Andrew A. Womble to Kayla Jones, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 27,

Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Franky Lee Wrenn and Shawn Caldwell to Michael and Jennifer Jenkins, A Lot in the Northeast Quarter of Section

17, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Bobby Cole et al. to Jestin Owens, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 8, Range 6 West.

The Grace Place, Inc. to Derrick Roy Simmons, 2096 Nelson Spur Road.

College Investment Co. DBA to Michael Dyson, Part of Lot 4, Block 23, Batesville.

CT Investments, LLC to Chuck and Debbie Cole, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Township

10 South, Range 5 West.

Charles Lamar Barnett and Albert Gene Barnett to The Wick, LLC, The Northeast Quarter of Section 7 and a

fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 8, Township 10 South, Range 5 West,

containing 168.66 acres, more or less.

Debra Patterson to Debra Patterson and Joey Mitchell, Lot 22 of Eastwood Acres.

Land Pearl Ventures, LLC to Rachelle Dawn Gossette et al., 9.68 acres in the Northwest Quarter of Section 18,

Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

Willie D. Johnson and Joe A. Johnson to Kentravious McMurry and Alexis S. Richardson, A fractional part of the

Southeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Johnny Johnson to Johnny and Tenia Johnson, Lot 46 of the 1st Addition to James Subdivision.

Austin and Courtney Paige to Dennis and Tina Paige, A fractional part of the West Half of the Southwest Quarter of

Section 22, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Rip and Teresa Copeland to Sean Copeland, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 30, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

DePriest Properties, LLC to US Row Farmland, LLC, West Half of Section 30, Township 7 South, Range 9 West, and

the North Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 5, Township 8 South, Range 9 West.

HOM Properties, LLC to Alter Trading Corporation, 2 tracts of land in Section 32 and 4, Township 7 South, Range 7

West.

First Judicial District

David Owen Morris to Donna Sanders, A part of the Northeast corner of Section 33, Township 7 South, Range 6

West.

Jackie Kennedy and David Kennedy to Kenneth B. Williams and Deborah K. Williams, A part of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 33, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

U.S. Bank National Association to McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC, 105 Compress Road, Como; A part of Lot 13

in Block 19 in Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

William Darryl Waller and Rebecca Waller to Daniel Summerford, 5.41 acres in the Northeast Quarter of Section 24,

Township 6 South, Range 8 West.

Dr. Shawn Parker, Executive Treasurer-Director of the Mississippi Baptist Convention Board to Longview Point

Baptist Church, Lot 2 in Block 16 of Como; Southeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Martin Bros. Properties, LLC to Alter Trading Corporation, Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 34;

Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 35; The West Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 35;

and the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 35. All tracts of land are in Township 7 South, Range

7 West.

Henry Martin to Alter Trading Corporation, West Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 35, Township 7 South,

Range 7 West.

Martin Bros. Properties, LLC to Alter Trading Corporation, The Southwest Quarter of Section 35, Township 7 South,

Range 7 West.

HOM Properties, LLC to Alter Trading Corporation, 22 tracts of land in Section 15, 22, 35, 33, 34, 3, 4 and 9, all in

Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Effie Abram Jones to Keithron Jones, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 7 South,

Range 7 West.

Blue Sky Properties, LLC to John and Kimberly Morgan, 1648 Adams Road, Como.

Kentrell Wiley to Maria Esparza, A tract in the Northwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 7, Range 7 West.