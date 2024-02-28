Health Care as A Civil Right Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Submitted by: Sandra C. Melvin, DrPH, MPH, Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stated, “Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health is the

most shocking and the most inhumane.” Addressing disparities in health and health care is

important not only from an equity standpoint but also for improving the nation’s overall health

and economic prosperity. People of color and other underserved groups experience higher rates

of illness and death across a wide range of health conditions, limiting the overall health of the

nation.

The lack of equitable health care access, delivery, and coverage, combined with

racialized poverty, segregation, environmental degradation, and discrimination, harm people of

color and drive poorer health outcomes, which are exacerbated in prison settings. Furthermore,

the systems that perpetuate inequity in health care delivery and health outcomes have also largely

relegated mental health and substance use treatment to the criminal legal system, destabilizing

communities and further fueling mass incarceration.

People of color are disproportionately punished for using drugs instead of being referred

to treatment. Although Black and white people use drugs at similar rates, this trend is also seen

in the rates at which Black mothers are reported to child protective services at the time of

delivery, due to substance use, compared to their white counterparts.

Health equity is the presence of opportunity for each person to be as healthy as possible

regardless of their identity or circumstances.

Several factors within and beyond the health care system drive disparities in health and

health care. Though health care is essential to health, studies show that health outcomes are

driven by multiple factors, including underlying genetics, health behaviors, social and

environmental factors, and access to health care. While there is currently no consensus in the

research on the magnitude of the relative contributions of each of these factors to health, studies

suggest that health behaviors and social and economic factors, often referred to as social

determinants of health, are the primary drivers of health outcomes and that social and economic

factors shape individuals’ health behaviors. Moreover, racism negatively affects mental and

physical health both directly and by creating inequities across the social determinants of health.

Everyone has a right to good health and well-being. Individual health does not exist in a vacuum.

It is tied to the community conditions in which we are born, grow, live, work, and age. For

people of color, geography, income, and race are longstanding predictors of health outcomes.

These health outcomes are influenced by fragmented public and private health systems and a

lack of access to resources across the lifespan.

The Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health works with other community

partners and stakeholders to achieve health equity by building systems that eliminate

discriminatory barriers to health, disrupt harmful stereotypes, promote health equity, support

people who may be experiencing difficult circumstances, and advocate for policies to address

systemic barriers that result in health disparities in minority, underserved and under-resourced

communities. As we observe Black History Month, let us pause and reflect on the tireless work

of our ancestors and elders. Remember what they stood for and what they refused to allow. We

stand on their shoulders and continue the fight to remove the barriers to access to health care that

prevent people of color from improving their health outcomes and enjoying the quality of life

that is the right of all people born in this country. Health is a civil right, and everyone is entitled

to the highest standard of care regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, political affiliation,

or socioeconomic status.