Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 4:17 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Feb. 20

Armstrong St., 22 year old female, having contractions and shortness of breath.

Bruce St., lift assist only.

Pollard St., automatic smoke alarm, keyhole contacted but did not provide correct passcode.

Everett St., 18 year old female having difficulty breathing.

Shadow Lane, 41 year old male with a medical emergency.

Feb. 21

Chun Rd., grass fire.

Feb. 22

Perkins Lane, male subject has fallen and needs lift assist.

Hwys. 6&51, vehicle accident, no report of injuries.

Hwy. 35S, 52 year old male has taken pills and vodka, Lifeguard has been toned.

Feb. 23

Flowers Rd., county requesting mutual aid for structure fire, fully involved.

Gordon Dr., residential smoke alarm.

Feb. 24

East St., male subject has fallen and hit his head.

Corporate Dr., Insituform, 25 year old male is having seizures.

Hwy. 6E, Circle K across from Popeyes, 52 year old male has fallen, bleeding from head,

Lifeguard is reporting an extended time of arrival.

Van Voris St., TK’s Supermarket area, grass is on fire.

Feb. 25

Azalea Commons, automatic fire alarm.

Jackson St., lift assist for female, no injuries.

Hwy. 6E, McDonald’s, two-vehicle accident in parking lot, no injuries.

Hays St., grass and fence on fire.

Broad St., female caller advises that elderly person is locked inside her house and can’t open

the door.