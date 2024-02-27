Lady Tigers 3-0; play here Thursday Published 2:48 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

South Panola stayed unbeaten on the young softball season as the Lady Tigers defeated New Hope 14-7 on Feb. 20 and Lewisburg 4-2 the next day – both at home – to move their record to 3-0.

SP-14

New Hope-7

The Tigers scored 10 runs in the final two innings to break open a 4-4 tie in the fifth to double up on the visiting Trojans.

South Panola struck first with three runs in the first before New Hope took a 4-3 lead in the fourth. The Tigers regained the lead thanks to a six-run fifth inning before adding four in the sixth.

Georgia Phillips drove in four runs with a double and triple. K.K. Hubbard added a single and double to produce two runs as tallied 14 hits on the night. Kaleigh Cobb followed with a single and triple while scoring three runs.

Sadie Bright contributed with a double while Grady Beck Wilson, Addison Sanders and Hailey Heafner all singled. McKenzie Houston and Nia Fondren each drove in a run. Carrie Anna Davis scored a pair of runs.

Wilson started the game in the pitcher’s circle, going four innings on three hits and four runs (one earned) with four walks and four strikeouts.

Bright picked up the win with three innings of relief, fanning four batters on three hits and three unearned runs.

SP-4

Lewisburg-2

In a rematch of last year’s 6A North State championship series won by South Panola,the Tigers broke a 2-2 deadlock with two runs in the fifth inning.

Bright earned her second pitching win in consecutive days with a complete game while limiting Lewisburg to four hits with six strikeouts.Bright also paced the Tigers at the plate with three singles and a run driven in.

Heafner produced two runs with a single while Madisyn Fondren, Hubbard and Houston added singles. Addison Sanders and Phillips scored runs.

South Panola hosts DeSoto Central this Thursday and Marion, AR, on Friday before visiting Clinton Saturday. They will return to their home field Tuesday to take on Hernando.