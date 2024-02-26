Jerry Lynn Maynor, 70 Published 9:44 am Monday, February 26, 2024

Jerry Lynn Maynor, 70, passed away peacefully at Sardis Community Nursing Home in Sardis on Tuesday, Feb.13, 2024. He was born on July 22, 1953, to the late Shirley Marie Ryals Maynor and Linder Maynor.

Jerry loved taking care of his cattle and spending time fishing for catfish. He had a strong work ethic that showed in his career of metal fabrication. Jerry had a passion for working on cars and restoring race cars. He enjoyed drag-strip racing for many years in his life.

Left to cherish his memory includes his wife, Hope Ann Maynor of Gloversville, NY; sister, Samantha Hardy (Nicky) of Sardis; and brother, Terry Lavon Maynor (Lori) of Searcy, AR. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Shirley Marie Ryals Maynor and Linder Maynor.

No services are planned at this time.

