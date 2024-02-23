Update: Four arrested in Pine Lane burglaries; more coming investigators say Published 12:36 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

Three juveniles and one adult have been arrested by Oxford Police in connection with the Thursday night auto burglaries on Pine Lane in Batesville.

Chief of Police Dennis Darby said Batesville PD investigators had alerted area agencies of the break-ins. They were contacted by Oxford offices today when they realized the four individuals detained early this morning in Lafayette County were tied to the local burglaries.

“We were able to recover some of the stolen items and hopefully we will get more when our people are able to question them,” Darby said.

The chief said that almost every vehicle left unlocked on the street was opened and searched for valuables by perpetrators late Thursday night or very early Friday. Another report of auto burglary that occurred near Batesville Elementary School was also received Friday.

“I think we get more calls today as people realize they have been a victim,” Darby said. “It looks like they hit a pretty wide area, but hopefully these arrests will help us get people their property returned.”