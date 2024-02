NP Cougars Make Quarterfinals Published 6:01 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

The North Panola High School boys basketball team has advanced to the quarter finals round of the playoffs, and will take on Booneville High School Saturday, Feb. 24, at Northeast Mississippi Community College. The Cougars have beaten Nettleton and Amanda Elzy in their playoff run. (Deon Blanchard)