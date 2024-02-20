Colyer Wins Young Miss Panola County Title Published 5:53 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Aubree Grace Colyer was crowned Young Miss Panola County at the Magnolia Preliminary Pageant held at Grenada on Feb. 10. Aubree Grace is the 9-year old daughter of Billye Lynne Colyer and Danny Bright of Courtland. Grandparents are Billy and Cindy Prince of Batesville and Jerry and Sandra Colyer of Indianola. Great-grandmother is Lillian Prince of Batesville. Aubree Grace is a 3rd grade student at Batesville Elementary School.