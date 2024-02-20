Colyer Wins Young Miss Panola County Title

Aubree Grace Colyer was crowned Young Miss Panola County at the Magnolia Preliminary Pageant held at Grenada on Feb. 10.  Aubree Grace is the 9-year old daughter of Billye Lynne Colyer and Danny Bright of Courtland.  Grandparents are Billy and Cindy Prince of Batesville and Jerry and Sandra Colyer of Indianola.  Great-grandmother is Lillian Prince of Batesville.  Aubree Grace is a 3rd grade student at Batesville Elementary School.

