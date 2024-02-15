4-H Shooting Sports Registration open
Published 1:22 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024
4-H Shooting Sports
Registration open
Staff Report
Panola County 4-H has opened registration for the 2024 4-H Shooting Sports season.
Disciplines being offered include rifle, pistol, shotgun, muzzleloading, and archery.
Youth ages 8 to 18 are eligible for certain disciplines.
Registration packets may be picked up at the Extension Office at 245 Eureka Street or emailed
by request. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration will continue through Feb. 16.
Please contact the Extension Office at 563-6260 with any questions, or to request a packet.