4-H Shooting Sports Registration open Published 1:22 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

4-H Shooting Sports

Registration open

Staff Report

Panola County 4-H has opened registration for the 2024 4-H Shooting Sports season.

Disciplines being offered include rifle, pistol, shotgun, muzzleloading, and archery.

Youth ages 8 to 18 are eligible for certain disciplines.

Registration packets may be picked up at the Extension Office at 245 Eureka Street or emailed

by request. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration will continue through Feb. 16.

Please contact the Extension Office at 563-6260 with any questions, or to request a packet.