Property Transfers Published 2:23 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Property Transfers

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between Jan. 29 – Feb. 2, 2024, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery

Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Kevin Gibson and Cecil Gibson to Kevin Gibson, A parcel in Section 16, Township 8 South,

Range 5 West.

William Conley Hemmings, III, as Executor, to William Conley Hemmings, 3 acres, more or

less, in the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 9 South, Range 7

West.

William Conley Hemmings, III, as Executor, to Davis Lee Hemmings and Christina Irene

Hemmings Darby, Two tracts of land in Section 7, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Carolyn Bradley to Dawn Michelle Jones, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 8,

Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Clinton Doyle Fisher to Clinton Doyle Fisher et al., Fractional part of the South Half of Section

4, Township 9, Range 7 West.

Clinton Doyle Fisher to Clinton Doyle Fisher et al., Lot 20 of Westmoreland Heights

Subdivision.

Alicia Kellum to Pam Brunson Kellum McFerrin, Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 22

and part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 27, all in Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Gary Steven Haley to Monty and Kathy Stutzman, Fractional part of Section 1, Township 10,

Range 6 West.

Walter Dean Bowles, Jr, to Donna Smith et al., A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section

12, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Ann McCurdy Mills to Richard Dee Cox and Michael David Cox, Part of the East Half of the

Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Richard Dee Cox and Michael David Cox to FSB & Co., LLC, Part of the East Half of the

Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Benjamin Shankle, as Executor, to Benjamin Shankle, Lot 14 and 14A, Block 10, Batesville.

Rayburn Investments, LLC to Joshua and Autumn Boren, Lots 8 and 9 of the Concrete Block

Subdivision.

Larry Gene Cole, Jr. to AAAA Safe Storage, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 13, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Heafner Realty, Inc. to Patrick Wiley et al., Lots 4 and 10, Bethlehem Subdivision.

Gerald and Glenda Davis to Forrest and Victoria Lynn Robison, A part of the South Half of the

Northeast Quarter of Section 18, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

H&H Land Developers, Inc. et al. to Dennis Hoskins and Ronald Hoskins, Northeast Quarter of

Section 29, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Dennis Hoskins and Ronald Hoskins to Angie Hoskins, Northeast Quarter of Section 29,

Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Wallace and Georgia Perkins to Joy and James McMinn, Lot 544, Enid Shores Subdivision.

Latasha Flowers et al. to Retrina King, A fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 22,

Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

First Judicial District

The Mississippi Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, Inc. and Crenshaw United

Methodist Church to Crenshaw Global Methodist Church, Lots 8, 9, and 12 of Block O,

Crenshaw.

J. Crisler Fletcher and Deborah B. Fletcher to Vaughn H. Fletcher, Two tracts of land in Block

11 of the Juanita Reservation, Sardis.

First Security Bank to Phil Dean Anno and Cynthia Ann Anno, Two tracts in Block 2, Section

33, Township 6, Range 7, Como.

Flagstar Bank, NA to Brooke Garrett, Northwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 7 South,

Range 8 West.

Randy C. Gill to Wayne L. Weaver and Betty Weaver, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter

of Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Hanh Bullion to HNB Enterprises, LLC, Lot 6, Panola Hills Subdivision.

Martin Bros. Properties, LLC to C.W. White Inc., Southwest Quarter of Section 35, Township 7

South, Range 7 West.

C.W. White Inc. to Martin Bros. Properties, LLC, Southwest Quarter of Section 35, Township 7

South, Range 7 West.

Brunkeisha Black to Pervis Black, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 36,

Township 6 South, Range 8 West.

Gary McQuillis et al. to Robert Coventry, A part of Section 2, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.