Panola County Jail Log Published 1:59 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of

the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Jan. 22

Georgia Ann Young, 1365 Mandy Rd., Tibbs, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Kristine Mane Seay, 370 E. Railroad Ave., Courtland, charged with simple domestic violence.

James Russell Sykes, 287 Love Ave., Crowder, charged with simple domestic violence.

Damien Scott Duckworth, 2191 Riales Rd., Como, charged with arson and possession of paraphernalia.

Jan. 23

Quanisha Rena Harris, 650 Rock Hill Rd., Sardis, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Jan. 24

Demario Darnell Morgan, 289F Ruby Rd., Courtland, charged with conspiracy, burglary, and grand larceny.

Aaron Travaughn, 5715 Bradford Loop W., Courtland, arrested on a contempt of court warrant.

Jan. 25

Paris Patrese Farmer, 300 Water St., Sardis, charged with two counts of attempted aggravated assault.

Latylen Arnez Toliver, 701 S. Pocahontas St., Sardis, charged with two counts of attempted aggravated assault.

Vincent Dewayne Larry, 207 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

Jinnifer Niccole Sheppard, 1372 Hwy. 6, Oxford, charged with two counts of conspiracy, two counts of burglary, and

two counts of grand larceny.

Dianne Mane Adams, 414 W. Main St., Marks, charged with simple assault.

Aisha Menee Vaughn, 318 Edgar Ave., Clarksdale, processed for sentencing.

Jan. 26

Joshua Andrew Kennedy, 881 Chickasaw Rd., Pope, charged with contempt of court/failure to appear.

Willie Eugene Taylor, 357 Greg Taylor Rd., Courtland, charged with disorderly conduct.

Brian Veazy Williams, 204 S. Sycamore St., Como, charged with DUI, no insurance, and failure to stop.

Jan. 27

Alisha Shea Bland, 16 Courtney Village, Courtland, charged with disturbance of a family.

Jonathan Justin Wilson, 110 Martinez St., Batesville, held on child support order.

Leroy Hardrick, 400 Don Butler Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI.

Thomas Gregory Gant, Jr., 433 Mimosa Dr., Pope, charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Kevin Murray Hudson, 1290 Belmont Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Jan. 28

Montez Deshun Austin, 2812 Seven Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Pratravious Devon Burton, 504 Claremont St., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.