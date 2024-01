Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Jan. 23

3:02 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, Dodge’s Store, 64 year old male with foot pain.

4:20 a.m. – Maple Ln., 65 year old female disoriented and nauseated.

10:33 a.m. – Hwy. 6, east of I-55 for vehicle accident, roadway is blocked, Lifeguard en route.

6:59 p.m. – Van Voris St., Smith Laundry, 64 year old male bleeding from his foot, Lifeguard is

responding.

7:08 p.m. – Martinez St., 68 year old male has fallen, wellness check.

8:25 p.m. – Hwy. 6E near I-55, vehicle accident, possible head-on collision, BPD en route,

Lifeguard has been toned.

8:45 p.m. – House Carlson Dr., WalMart, 64 year old male is bleeding from lip, Lifeguard

reporting an extended response time.

Jan. 24

2:02 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, fire alarm.

Jan. 25

6:09 a.m – Woodland Rd., 78 year old male with low blood pressure.

8:36 a.m. – Draper St., 74 year old female with dizziness.

9:29 a.m. – Hwy. 51, Courtland, structure fire.

10:34 a.m. – Claude St., smoke reported in the house.

3:05 p.m. Martinez St., 80 year old female has fallen, been down for two days.

7:28 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Taco Bell, elderly male with foot pain, Lifeguard has been toned.

11:10 p.m. – Patton Ln., 80 year female with swollen arms and legs, Lifeguard has been toned.

11:32 p.m. – Hwy. 35N, Love’s Truck Stop, 64 year old male with chest pains, Lifeguard has

been toned.