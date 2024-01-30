County records year’s first homicide

Published 10:52 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

By Editor

Crime scene - Do not cross. Chalk outline of murdered victim of Gun Violence on the road with Evidence cards placed next to bullet casings. Blue & red police lights flashing around.

The county’s first homicide of the new year was recorded Saturday, Jan. 27, at a residence on Mimosa Drive in Pope.

Thomas Gregory Gant, Sr., 53, was pronounced dead at the scene by Lifeguard personnel when they responded to the emergency call. 

Taken into custody after the death was the victim’s son, Thomas Gregory Gant, Jr., 27, of the same address. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, and has since bonded out of jail.

Due to the circumstances of an apparent family disturbance, the younger Gant was not initially charged in his father’s death. Instead, the District Attorney’s office will present the case to the next session of a Panola County Grand Jury.  

Panola County Coroner Christopher Gulledge said Tuesday an autopsy will be conducted by the State Medical Examiner. Those results will likely have bearing on whether a Grand Jury will issue a True Bill for other crimes, including aggravated assault, manslaughter, or murder.

