Martha Frances (Fran) Byers Mills, 69 Published 4:45 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

Martha Frances (Fran) Byers Mills, 69, passed away Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, at her home near Batesville. Fran was born Sept. 6, 1954, in Batesville, to the late Charles Grady Byers and Martha Mae Womack Byers. Fran was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Sara Byers McCullar.

Fran graduated from South Panola High School, afterwards attending Baptist Memorial Hospital School of Nursing where she became a Registered Nurse (RN). Later, she received a MBA from the University of Memphis. She was a long tenured employee at Baptist Memorial Hospital, serving 45 years, most recently in palliative care. She served her country in the U.S. Navy Reserves and was honorably discharged as a Lieutenant Junior Grade.

Fran was most happy on her family homeplace of five generations, where she steadfastly preserved her family heritage for future generations. Fran’s passion was raising and tending to her cattle, and most happy when she was on her tractor bush hogging the pastures. She was a true lover of nature, relaxing on the front porch feeling the breeze and watching her dogs play. She was a romantic at heart, loving old movies and good home cooked meals. She was one of the fortunate to find her greatest love, William, and found joy with her family. Jesus was her savior and we rest assured she is in Heaven and we will see her again. She was a member of Sand Springs Presbyterian in the Orwood community.

Fran leaves a family that she loved dearly, which includes her husband, W.T. Mills of Batesville; sister, Robbie Byers of Seguin, TX, a niece, Jennifer Zupo, of Seguin, TX, a nephew, Michael McCullar, of Windsor, CO, and their families.

The family will be having a private ceremony to celebrate Fran’s life.