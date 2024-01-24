Property Transfers Published 10:32 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Property transfers between Jan. 8 – 12, 2024, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Mary Fondren to Erica Fondren, A parcel in Section 26, Township 8, Range 8 West.

Sharron Marshall Alexander and Mark W. Marshall to Billie Faulkner Marshall, Part of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

FIG 20, LLC to Ceretha Henderson, Lots 8 and 9, Block L, Section 31, Township 27, Range 2, Crowder.

FIG 20, LLC to David C. Sheley, Jr. and Grayson Sheley, The Southwest corner of Lot 4, Block 17, in Section 9, Township 9, Range 7, Batesville.

Hunters Trace Development Corporation, Inc. to James R. Kesler, Jr. and Catherine C. Kesler, Lot 68 of Hunters Trace Subdivision, Phase II.

Estate of Durl W. Raines to Mitchell B. Arnold and Mary Alice K. Arnold, Lot 116, Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

Anita M. Landrum to James C. Sneed, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 30 and part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 31, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Calvin Hunter to Jackie Ellingsburg, Northeast and Northwest Quarters of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Linda H. Massey to Linda H. Massey Revocable Trust, Fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 10 South, Range 1 West.

Billie Faulkner Marshall to Mark W. Marshall, Lot 310, Westmoreland Heights Subdivision.

Billie Faulkner Marshall to Sharron Marshall Alexander, Lot 310, Westmoreland Heights Subdivision.

Margaret A. Nix to Margaret A. Doty and Bryan S. Doty, Lot 36, Section B, Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

Diane Ridgeway to Barbara Watts, Southwest Quarter of Section 32, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

James C. Sneed to George Frank Herring, Jr. and Amanda Bolen Herring, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 30 and part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 31, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

T.C. Lumber Company, Inc. to Indonesia Sheppard, A parcel of land containing 0.157 acre, located in the Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Michael Shane Faulkner to Dalton Lee McCollum, Lot 10 of the Parkview Subdivision, and a part of Lot 2, Block 12 of adjoining land, and also, 20 feet of the West side of Lot 11 of the Parkview Subdivision.

Thera Marie Street Taylor to Mary Lois Street, Part of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Andrea D. Meuchel to Jessica Meuchel Lampkins (Transfer on Death Deed), Lot 9, Dabney Station Subdivision.

Nineteen For Me, LLC to Martin Doubleday, Part of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 13, Township 8, Range 8.

The Joyce Whitaker Revocable Trust to Suzan Allison, Lot 5, Lakewood Estates Subdivision.

Brian and Lisa Rosenberger to Katrina Robinson, A part of Section 10, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

First Judicial District

William B. Wallace and Teresa F. Wallace to Como Main Street Properties, LLC, Part of Lot 23, Block 8, Como.

Nolan F. West to Nolan F. West Grandchildren’s Trust, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 27, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Floyd Bryant, Jr. and Faylene Bryant to Justin L. Fair, Part of the North Half of Section 21, Township 6, Range 5.

Illinois Central Railroad Company to Town of Crenshaw, Part of the West Half of Section 6, Township 7 South, Range 9 West.

Robbie Lynn Minga to Zachary Johnson, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 12, Township 4 South, Range 5 West.

Beverly Brown to Land Group Management, LLC, Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 6, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.